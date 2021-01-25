DOL repealing Trump-era rule restricting use of legal guidance

The U.S. Department of Labor is withdrawing a rule adopted last August that limited the agency’s use of non-binding legal guidance and wiped out more than 3,000 guidance documents that DOL had deemed to be outdated.

The department’s move, which was announced in a notice in the Federal Register on Friday, came after President Joe Biden last week rescinded former President Donald Trump’s 2019 executive order directing agencies to adopt written procedures for issuing guidance.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36dGjxz