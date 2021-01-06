DOL unveils final rule on independent contractor classification

The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday issued a final rule supported by trade groups that will likely make it easier to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees, a major issue for the “gig economy” and other industries that use contractors to contain costs.

The rule unveiled by DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), which first proposed it in September, says that workers are a company’s employees under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act only when they are “economically dependent” on the company for work. Those who operate independent businesses will be deemed independent contractors under the FLSA.

