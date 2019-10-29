DOL wage-and-hour watchdog recovered record $322 mln this year

The U.S. Department of Labor office that enforces wage-and-hour laws recovered an all-time high of $322 million in wages for 1.3 million workers over the past year, DOL said on Monday.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) said the numbers represented an average payout of $1,150, which can equal several paychecks for many workers. WHD also said that in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 it conducted a record 3,700 outreach events designed to foster compliance with wage laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36oUDlw