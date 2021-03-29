DOL will nix Trump-era requirement that unions report info on financial trusts

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday said it planned to rescind a Trump administration rule requiring unions to file financial disclosure reports about trusts that they control, and will not collect the information ahead of a September deadline.

DOL’s Office of Labor-Management Standards (OLMS) in a release said “fundamental questions exist regarding the rule’s legal basis and policy justifications,” and it planned to formally propose rescinding the requirements later in the spring.

