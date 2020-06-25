DOL will no longer pursue double damages in FLSA settlement talks

The U.S. Department of Labor will cease the practice it ramped up during the Obama administration of seeking liquidated damages from employers to settle wage-and-hour cases, saying the move would help companies in recovering from the financial toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) posted a bulletin on its website on Wednesday saying investigations involving requests for liquidated, or double, damages take 28% longer than those only involving back wages, so its move would also help workers receive financial awards sooner.

