Westlaw News
June 25, 2020 / 9:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

DOL will no longer pursue double damages in FLSA settlement talks

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor will cease the practice it ramped up during the Obama administration of seeking liquidated damages from employers to settle wage-and-hour cases, saying the move would help companies in recovering from the financial toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) posted a bulletin on its website on Wednesday saying investigations involving requests for liquidated, or double, damages take 28% longer than those only involving back wages, so its move would also help workers receive financial awards sooner.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YwTS7S

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
