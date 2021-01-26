DOL withdraws opinion letters based on Trump-era tipping, classification rules

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday withdrew three opinion letters it had issued in the final days of the Trump administration, saying they were premature because they were based on rules that have not yet taken effect.

The rescission of the letters by DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) may suggest that the Biden administration is moving to block the rules, which have been criticized by worker advocates, from being implemented. They involve tip pooling and determining when workers are a company’s employees or independent contractors.

