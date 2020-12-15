DOL withheld data on proposed tipping rule's potential impact on workers - IG

The U.S. Department of Labor’s internal watchdog in a report released on Tuesday said the agency improperly shelved an analysis showing that a proposed rule on tip pooling could cost tipped workers billions of dollars.

The DOL Office of Inspector General also said in the report that a senior department official had considered the 2017 proposal unnecessary, but was pressured to pursue it by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Solicitor General. DOL staffers, in turn, were told not to document the decisions they received from management about the rulemaking, according to the report.

