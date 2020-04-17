IN BRIEF: Company says DOL should relax filing deadline in wage case amid pandemic

A Pennsylvania landscaping company on Friday accused the U.S. Department of Labor of abusing its discretion by refusing to extend a filing deadline in a wage-and-hour case that the company said it could not meet because its lawyers’ office was closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Patino Landscape Group LLC, represented by Begley Carlin & Mandio, filed a complaint in federal court in Philadelphia claiming that a $308,000 fine DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) imposed on the company for allegedly underpaying immigrant workers will put it out of business.

