The U.S. Department of Labor has suspended all hearings and procedural deadlines in administrative cases through May 15 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

DOL’s chief administrative law judge, Stephen Henley, in an order issued on Thursday said the move would limit the risks presented by the spread of coronavirus and provide clarity about the status of administrative cases.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x8X6mR