Republicans grill nominee for DOL post on handling of unemployment fraud

Julie Su, California’s labor secretary and President Joe Biden’s nominee for the No. 2 position at the U.S. Department of Labor, at a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday pushed back against Republicans’ claims that her mismanagement of her home state’s unemployment system led to billions of dollars in fraudulent claims.

Su at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee said state unemployment systems across the country overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic all paid out a high number of fraudulent claims, and the more than $10 billion in claims in California only stood out because of the state’s sheer size.

