Senate confirms Trump nominee for deputy labor secretary

Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Patrick Pizzella, President Donald Trump’s nominee for deputy secretary of labor, after a months-long delay of his confirmation.

The Senate voted 50-48 to approve Pizzella to the number two spot at the U.S. Department of Labor. Pizzella, who was first nominated in June, had been the acting chairman of the Federal Labor Relations Authority since last year, and was an assistant labor secretary from 2001 to 2009 in the administration of former President George W. Bush.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2INDc1e