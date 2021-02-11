Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Senate panel clears Biden's nomination of Boston mayor for labor secretary

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

President Joe Biden’s nomination of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to serve as the next secretary of labor won approval from a Senate committee on Thursday, clearing the way for a vote by the full Senate.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee voted 18-4 in favor of advancing the nomination of Walsh, 53, who was a union leader and Massachusetts state lawmaker before he was elected mayor in 2013.

