Senate panel clears Biden's nomination of Boston mayor for labor secretary

President Joe Biden’s nomination of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to serve as the next secretary of labor won approval from a Senate committee on Thursday, clearing the way for a vote by the full Senate.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee voted 18-4 in favor of advancing the nomination of Walsh, 53, who was a union leader and Massachusetts state lawmaker before he was elected mayor in 2013.

