Dollar General pays $6 mln to settle EEOC claims of race bias in background checks

Dollar General will pay $6 million and change the way it conducts criminal background checks of job applicants to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit claiming the discount retailer discriminated against black workers with criminal histories.

U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood in Chicago on Monday approved the settlement of the 2013 EEOC lawsuit. In addition to the payout, the company agreed to hire a criminologist to develop a new background check process that accounts for job applicants’ actual risk of recidivism.

