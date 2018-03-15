Judge approves Family Dollar's $45 mln settlement of equal pay claims

A federal judge in North Carolina has signed off on a $45 million settlement between Family Dollar Stores Inc and a nationwide class of 37,000 female managers who accused the retailer of paying them less than male employees.

U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn in Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday said the deal was fair and reasonable and would avoid further litigation in the decade-old case, including a pending appeal. Charlotte-based Family Dollar denied any wrongdoing.

