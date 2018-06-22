FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 22, 2018 / 12:25 AM / in 2 hours

Unions, Democrats attack Trump proposal to merge Labor, Education departments

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A White House proposal to merge the U.S. Department of Labor and Department of Education announced on Thursday as part of a larger reorganization of the federal government was immediately met with skepticism from unions, Democrats, and left-leaning groups, who said that it could lead to worker protections being gutted.

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said during a cabinet meeting on Thursday that combining the agencies into a single Department of Education and the Workforce, would make them more “responsible and accountable.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JYSfdH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.