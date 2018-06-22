Unions, Democrats attack Trump proposal to merge Labor, Education departments

A White House proposal to merge the U.S. Department of Labor and Department of Education announced on Thursday as part of a larger reorganization of the federal government was immediately met with skepticism from unions, Democrats, and left-leaning groups, who said that it could lead to worker protections being gutted.

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said during a cabinet meeting on Thursday that combining the agencies into a single Department of Education and the Workforce, would make them more “responsible and accountable.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JYSfdH