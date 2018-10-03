Domino's franchise policies did not make it a joint employer - judge

A federal judge in Manhattan has ruled that common requirements that Domino’s Pizza Inc had for its franchisees did not make it jointly liable for their alleged wage-and-hour violations.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday said Domino’s regular inspections of more than 30 franchises in New York and Connecticut, and a provision in its franchise agreements prohibiting franchisees from hiring each other’s workers, did not give it the control over working conditions necessary to make it a joint employer under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and New York labor law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ya98cz