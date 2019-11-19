D.C. attorney general says DoorDash misled customers about workers' tips

The office of District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Tuesday filed a lawsuit accusing DoorDash Inc of violating a consumer protection law by misrepresenting the way it pays food delivery workers.

Racine’s office in a complaint in D.C. Superior Court said that until it changed its policy in August, DoorDash used tips paid by customers to offset the “guaranteed amount” it owed workers for each delivery. But on its mobile app and website, the AG said, DoorDash gave the impression that the tip would be added to workers’ wages.

