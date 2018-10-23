DoorDash driver must arbitrate classification claim- Calif. judge

A federal judge in California has ruled that a delivery driver for DoorDash Inc must arbitrate claims that the company misclassified him as an independent contractor, but said another driver who opted out of arbitration could step in as the lead plaintiff in the proposed class action.

U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland on Monday rejected plaintiff Manuel Magana’s claims that he was a transportation worker exempt from the coverage of the Federal Arbitration Act and that the agreement he signed unlawfully blocked him from seeking court remedies to benefit the public.

