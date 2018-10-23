FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 11:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

DoorDash driver must arbitrate classification claim- Calif. judge

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California has ruled that a delivery driver for DoorDash Inc must arbitrate claims that the company misclassified him as an independent contractor, but said another driver who opted out of arbitration could step in as the lead plaintiff in the proposed class action.

U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland on Monday rejected plaintiff Manuel Magana’s claims that he was a transportation worker exempt from the coverage of the Federal Arbitration Act and that the agreement he signed unlawfully blocked him from seeking court remedies to benefit the public.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AojlED

