DoorDash pays $2.5 mln to settle D.C. AG's lawsuit over tip policy

DoorDash Inc has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a lawsuit by the District of Columbia Attorney General’s office accusing the food delivery service of violating a consumer protection law by misrepresenting the way it pays workers, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

DoorDash, represented by Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis, and lawyers from Attorney General Karl Racine’s office filed a joint motion in D.C. Superior Court for approval of the deal. San Francisco-based DoorDash denied wrongdoing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2JdnEcv