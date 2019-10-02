Westlaw News
Judge says arbitration exemption does not apply to DoorDash driver

A federal judge in Massachusetts has ruled that a DoorDash Inc delivery driver is not exempt from arbitrating claims that he was misclassified as an independent contractor, because he delivers prepared meals rather than raw ingredients that had been transported over state lines.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston on Tuesday said plaintiff Darnell Austin is not a transportation worker involved in interstate commerce, so the Federal Arbitration Act does not bar DoorDash from requiring him to individually arbitrate his proposed class action claims.

