6th Circuit says Dow wasn't joint employer of Dubai unit's IT executive
December 1, 2017 / 9:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

6th Circuit says Dow wasn't joint employer of Dubai unit's IT executive

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) -

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that Dow Chemical Co was not the joint employer of a partially-owned subsidiary’s former executive in Dubai who claimed she faced sexist comments and was fired for getting a divorce.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said that while Rose Anwar’s boss at chemical manufacturer MEGlobal International FZE was a Dow employee, she had failed to show that Dow exerted any meaningful control over her work. The panel dismissed discrimination claims against Dow.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2i7fbXE

