6th Circuit says Dow wasn't joint employer of Dubai unit's IT executive

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that Dow Chemical Co was not the joint employer of a partially-owned subsidiary’s former executive in Dubai who claimed she faced sexist comments and was fired for getting a divorce.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said that while Rose Anwar’s boss at chemical manufacturer MEGlobal International FZE was a Dow employee, she had failed to show that Dow exerted any meaningful control over her work. The panel dismissed discrimination claims against Dow.

