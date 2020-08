The Ohio Supreme Court in a sharply divided ruling on Wednesday said that employees lose their right to privacy when they consent to taking drug tests under direct observation.

In a 4-3 decision, the court said that because four employees of storage container manufacturer Sterilite of Ohio LLC were employed at will, they could be required to choose between taking drug tests observed by administrators or losing their jobs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hxL5tw