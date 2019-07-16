Westlaw News
July 16, 2019 / 11:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Police chief's firing by village board triggers due-process claims - 7th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said an Illinois village must face due-process claims by a former police chief who was fired without a hearing, rejecting its argument that the firing was not a municipal policy but a “random and unauthorized” act by the village’s board and mayor that didn’t qualify for constitutional protection.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said the move by officials in University Park, Illinois, to fire Eddie Bradley after a new administration was elected in 2015 amounted to a municipal policy that can be challenged under the U.S. Constitution, and not merely the action of public employees.

