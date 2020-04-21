IN BRIEF: DuPont workers propose $5 mln settlement in off-the-clock case

EI DuPont de Nemours and Co and staffing firm Adecco USA Inc have agreed to pay $5 million to about 500 workers at a Pennsylvania plant who claimed they should have been compensated for work performed before and after their shifts, including donning and doffing protective gear.

The plaintiffs, represented by Stephan Zouras and More Marrone, filed a proposed settlement in federal court in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Monday, about two years after the U.S. Supreme Court declined the companies’ petition to take up the case.

