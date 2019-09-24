9th Circuit asks Calif. Supreme Court to decide if Dynamex ruling is retroactive

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday asked the California Supreme Court to decide whether its 2018 ruling that made it easier for workers to prove they were misclassified as independent contractors applies retroactively.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a case involving janitorial services company Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc, said the retroactive application of the ruling in Dynamex Operations West v. Superior Court would have broad ramifications for employers in California, and the state court should have the chance to decide the issue.

