9th Circuit wants Calif. top court to decide if Dynamex ruling is retroactive

A U.S. appeals court on Monday wiped out its recent ruling that said a California Supreme Court decision making it harder to prove that workers are properly classified as independent contractors applies retroactively, and said it will ask the state’s high court to decide the issue.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a motion by janitorial services company Jan-Pro Franchising International Inc to reconsider its May ruling that revived a 2016 lawsuit accusing the company of misclassifying its franchisees as independent contractors instead of employees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OaQNaw