California AG moves to toss out trucking group's challenge to Dynamex ruling

The California attorney general’s office has asked a federal judge to toss out a trucking industry group’s claims that the top state court’s new test for determining whether workers are employees or independent contractors does not apply to truck drivers.

The office of Attorney General Xavier Becerra in a motion to dismiss filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Friday said that because California wage laws do not affect the “prices, routes, or services” offered by trucking companies, they are not preempted by the federal law governing truck drivers’ working conditions.

