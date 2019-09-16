Mass. judge certifies class of Dynamex drivers despite differing relationships

A federal judge in Massachusetts has certified a statewide class of about 100 Dynamex Operations East LLC drivers who delivered packages for Google’s shopping service and say they were misclassified as independent contractors, even though they contracted to work with the company in different ways.

U.S. District Judge Patti Saris on Friday said the drivers could move forward as a class because lead plaintiff Djamel Ouadani had alleged that all of Dynamex’s “indirect drivers” were subject to the same orientation program, shift-scheduling procedures, uniform requirements and other company policies.

