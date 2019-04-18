Trucking group moves to revive challenge to California Dynamex ruling

A trucking trade group has appealed a decision tossing out its claims that a test created by California’s top court making it easier to prove workers are a company’s employees and not independent contractors cannot be applied to truck drivers.

The Western States Trucking Association (WSTA) filed a notice of appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, after a federal judge in Sacramento last month said the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act (FAAAA) does not preempt the standard the California Supreme Court created last year in Dynamex Operations West v. Superior Court.

