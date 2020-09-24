Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

EEOC fully staffed for first time during Trump administration, after Senate vote

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jocelyn Samuels, an LGBT law expert and former civil rights lawyer at the U.S. Department of Justice, to a Democratic seat on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

With the 54-42 Senate vote on Wednesday evening, the EEOC will now have a full complement of five members for the first time during the Trump administration. Republicans have a 3-2 majority.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2EvxLHL

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up