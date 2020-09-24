EEOC fully staffed for first time during Trump administration, after Senate vote

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jocelyn Samuels, an LGBT law expert and former civil rights lawyer at the U.S. Department of Justice, to a Democratic seat on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

With the 54-42 Senate vote on Wednesday evening, the EEOC will now have a full complement of five members for the first time during the Trump administration. Republicans have a 3-2 majority.

