EEOC parses workplace 'crisis' triggered by pandemic at hearing

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated longstanding workplace bias against women, racial and religious minorities and people with disabilities while posing a series of novel legal questions that could be costly for employers, more than a dozen experts told the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday.

During the EEOC’s first virtual public hearing, Chair Charlotte Burrows and Commissioners Jocelyn Samuels and Keith Sonderling all said the pandemic had triggered a “crisis” in the American workplace, and probed 13 witnesses about how the anti-bias agency can help.

