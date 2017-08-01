FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump taps Iraq War vet, non-lawyer for EEOC vacancy
#Westlaw News
August 1, 2017 / 7:13 PM / in 14 days

Trump taps Iraq War vet, non-lawyer for EEOC vacancy

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would nominate Iraq War veteran and former U.S. Military Academy professor Daniel Gade to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Gade, who retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel earlier this year, has spent years advocating on military and veterans' issues, including as an adviser to former President George W. Bush. If confirmed, he and a second nominee would give the EEOC a Republican majority.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vqnQx2

