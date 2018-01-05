4th Circuit revives EEOC pay bias suit against Maryland agency

A divided federal appeals court on Friday revived an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit accusing Maryland’s insurance regulator of paying female fraud investigators less than their male counterparts.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said the Maryland Insurance Administration’s reliance on a salary schedule adopted by the state did not justify pay gaps between male and female employees.

