January 5, 2018 / 10:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

4th Circuit revives EEOC pay bias suit against Maryland agency

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court on Friday revived an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit accusing Maryland’s insurance regulator of paying female fraud investigators less than their male counterparts.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said the Maryland Insurance Administration’s reliance on a salary schedule adopted by the state did not justify pay gaps between male and female employees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CYwxQe

