5th Circuit revives EEOC's ADA claims on behalf of Vantage Energy worker

A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected Vantage Energy Services Inc’s claim that a former employee’s delay in filing a formal disability bias complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission precluded the agency from suing on his behalf.

A three-judge 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously ruled that an initial intake questionnaire the worker, David Poston, filed months before he lodged a verified charge with the EEOC was enough to put Vantage on notice of his claim that he was unlawfully fired after suffering a heart attack.

