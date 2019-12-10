8th Circuit says EEOC must pay $3.3 mln in fees to trucking firm accused of sex harassment

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission must pay trucking firm CRST Van Expedited Inc $3.3 million in attorneys’ fees for failing to adequately investigate sexual harassment claims by dozens of female drivers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a federal judge in Iowa that the EEOC had no basis to bring claims on behalf of about 70 of the 150 CRST drivers involved in a 2006 lawsuit, and said the judge’s method for calculating the fees associated with those claims was sound.

