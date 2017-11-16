At EEOC, lawsuits up and backlog down in first year of Trump administration

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission significantly reduced its caseload over the past year by taking advantage of new digital tools and the lowest number of worker complaints filed in a decade, according to a new report.

The commission in its annual performance report released on Wednesday said its backlog of unresolved charges decreased by 16 percent in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 to nearly 62,000 pending charges, the lowest total in ten years.

