Biden names 50-year EEOC vet acting general counsel after firing Trump appointee

President Joe Biden has tapped veteran Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawyer Gwendolyn Young Reams to serve as the agency’s acting general counsel after abruptly firing former President Donald Trump’s appointee to the post.

The EEOC announced Reams’ appointment late Friday, a week after General Counsel Sharon Fast Gustafson was removed from office after declining Biden’s request to resign. Reams joined the commission as a staff attorney in 1972 and for the past two decades has overseen the agency’s nationwide litigation program.

