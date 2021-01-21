Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Biden names EEOC Commissioner Burrows as agency's chair

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

President Joe Biden has appointed Equal Employment Opportunity Commission member Charlotte Burrows as the agency’s chair, handing Democrats control of the anti-bias watchdog even though they lack a majority of its seats.

The appointment of Burrows, who joined the EEOC in 2015 and was confirmed to a second term last year, was announced by the commission in a press release on Thursday. She is replacing Commissioner Janet Dhillon, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, as chair.

