Christian group can pursue challenge to EEOC enforcement of LGBT rights - judge

A federal judge in Texas has rejected the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by a group representing Christian churches that is seeking to shield its members from enforcement of anti-discrimination laws protecting LGBT workers.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth said in an order on Tuesday that the EEOC’s potential enforcement of Title VII of Civil Rights Act of 1964 against the U.S. Pastor Council’s members would present a “substantial hardship” by forcing them to choose between violating the law or abandoning their religious beliefs.

