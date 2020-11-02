Divided EEOC approves proposal requiring collaboration with DOJ, DOL

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday voted along party lines to approve a proposed agreement requiring greater collaboration between the agency, the U.S. Department of Labor and Department of Justice in enforcing workplace discrimination laws.

The commission, at its first public meeting with a full complement of five members since 2016, voted 3-2 to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU), with the trio of Republican commissioners swatting down more than a dozen amendments offered up by the agency’s two Democrats. The MOU will take effect once it is approved by DOJ and DOL.

