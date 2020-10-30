EEOC adopts new procedures for issuing non-binding legal guidance

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday adopted a final rule setting out new procedures for issuing legal guidance interpreting anti-discrimination laws and allowing the public to petition the agency to rescind guidance that is erroneous or outdated.

The rule, which was first proposed in May, requires that guidance documents issued by the EEOC be readily available to the public and that the agency seek public comment before issuing “significant” guidance.

