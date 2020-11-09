EEOC approves proposed guidance on protections for religious employers

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday voted to approve proposed changes to its guidance on religious discrimination and exemptions from anti-discrimination laws for religious employers, over the objections of the agency’s two Democratic members.

During a public teleconference, the commission voted 3-2 to send the proposal to the White House Office of Management and Budget for final approval. If OMB signs off on the changes, the EEOC would be required to seek public comment before adopting them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3laoKnD