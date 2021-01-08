EEOC approves rules on conciliation, bars union rep work on bias claims

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday voted 3-2 to approve rules that will entitle employers to more information during the pre-litigation settlement process and limit federal workers’ ability to seek help with bias complaints from union representatives.

EEOC Chair Janet Dhillon and the two other Republicans on the commission said the rules would, respectively, encourage settlements by allowing employers to weigh the merits of bias complaints and provide clarity to federal agencies and unions during collective bargaining.

