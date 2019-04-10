EEOC charges plummeted last year despite uptick in harassment, equal pay claims

The number of discrimination complaints that workers filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission declined sharply last year even as sexual harassment and equal pay claims surged in the wake of the #MeToo movement, according to data released Wednesday.

The EEOC said it had received about 76,400 complaints, or charges, in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, a 9.3 percent drop from the previous year and the lowest number since 2006. The numbers fell for the second year in a row in virtually every category of discrimination, including race, sex, age, religion and disability.

