EEOC curbs general counsel's litigation powers

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has voted to limit the authority of its general counsel to file lawsuits against employers, clawing back powers that the agency delegated to its top lawyer 25 years ago.

In a resolution signed on Tuesday by Chair Janet Dhillon, the EEOC said the general counsel will now be required to seek the commission’s approval to file lawsuits brought on behalf of multiple victims of discrimination or that involve “a major expenditure of agency resources,” as well as cases in which the commission takes a position contrary to that of federal appeals courts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/38H493j