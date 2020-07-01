EEOC eyeing overhauls of conciliation, federal-sector complaint processes

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will soon propose changes to its pre-suit conciliation process and the way it handles discrimination complaints by federal employees, according to a regulatory agenda released by the Trump administration.

The commission in the agenda published on Tuesday said that as soon as this month it plans to float amendments to existing regulations “to enhance the effectiveness of the conciliation process and provide greater clarity for all stakeholders.”

