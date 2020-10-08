EEOC floats rule to give employers key information during settlement talks

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday proposed the first major changes in more than 40 years to its process of seeking voluntary settlements in discrimination cases, saying they would keep many cases out of court.

The proposal published in the Federal Register would require the EEOC, after initiating the “conciliation” process with an employer, to provide a host of information including a summary of the facts of a case, the identities of witnesses and alleged victims, and the legal basis for a finding of reasonable cause that discrimination has occurred.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iKzSpf