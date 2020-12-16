EEOC, food distributor settle row over lack of female warehouse workers for $5mln

A Virginia-based food distributor on Wednesday said it would pay $5 million to settle the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claims that the company routinely refused to hire female applicants for warehouse and driver jobs over the course of a decade.

Performance Food Group Inc (PFG), represented by Littler Mendelson, and the EEOC filed a consent decree in Baltimore federal court ending the 2013 lawsuit after a judge in March denied both sides’ motions for summary judgment. PFG, which denied wrongdoing in the settlement, also agreed not to turn down job applicants because of their sex.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mrWI6K