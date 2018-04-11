FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 11, 2018 / 12:27 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

EEOC general counsel nominee dodges Democrats' questions on LGBT bias

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

President Donald Trump’s nominee for general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday refused to tell U.S. senators whether she believes that discriminating against LGBT workers is a form of unlawful sex bias.

Sharon Fast Gustafson told the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee during a confirmation hearing that employees should only be judged by their work, but declined to give her opinion on whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits anti-LGBT bias.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GNmbUl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.