EEOC general counsel nominee dodges Democrats' questions on LGBT bias

President Donald Trump’s nominee for general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday refused to tell U.S. senators whether she believes that discriminating against LGBT workers is a form of unlawful sex bias.

Sharon Fast Gustafson told the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee during a confirmation hearing that employees should only be judged by their work, but declined to give her opinion on whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits anti-LGBT bias.

