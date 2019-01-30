EEOC grapples with loss of quorum, fallout from government shutdown

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has delegated some of its powers to other officials within the agency as it grapples with the loss of a quorum and the fallout of a 36-day government shutdown that brought most of its operations to a standstill.

The commission last month signed an order that took effect Jan. 3, when Commissioner Chai Feldblum’s term expired, farming out several key functions, EEOC spokeswoman Christine Nazer said on Monday. The five-member commission already had two vacancies before it lost Feldblum, whose nomination for a third term was blocked by Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TmhwPk